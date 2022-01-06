U.S. Marine Corps Docent Dennis Downing, a docent with the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, gives a tour at MCRD San Diego, June 1, 2022. The museum’s focus is the history of the Marine Corps in the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as the history of the Marines in Southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:25 Photo ID: 7250139 VIRIN: 220601-M-CI314-1064 Resolution: 4921x3281 Size: 3.36 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Command Museum [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.