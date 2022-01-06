An exhibit displays an artifact representing the battle of Iwo Jima at the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 1, 2022. The museum’s focus is the history of the Marine Corps in the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as the history of the Marines in Southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:25 Photo ID: 7250138 VIRIN: 220601-M-CI314-1044 Resolution: 4560x3040 Size: 2.64 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Command Museum [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.