Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company Command Museum [Image 4 of 7]

    Charlie Company Command Museum

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    An exhibit displays an artifact representing the battle of Iwo Jima at the Command Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 1, 2022. The museum’s focus is the history of the Marine Corps in the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as the history of the Marines in Southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7250138
    VIRIN: 220601-M-CI314-1044
    Resolution: 4560x3040
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Command Museum [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company Command Museum
    Charlie Company Command Museum
    Charlie Company Command Museum
    Charlie Company Command Museum
    Charlie Company Command Museum
    Charlie Company Command Museum
    Charlie Company Command Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT