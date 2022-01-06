Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEC Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    TEC Change of Command

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Col. Roxanne T. Toy takes command of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on June 1, 2022, during a ceremony on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Colonel Toy is TEC’s 18th commander since its establishment in July 1968. The primary learning center of the Air National Guard, TEC provides enlisted professional military education and professional continuing education for the total U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 10:13
    Photo ID: 7250041
    VIRIN: 220601-Z-SM234-008
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 678.6 KB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TEC Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TEC Change of Command
    TEC Change of Command

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Colonel Toy takes command of Air National Guard&rsquo;s TEC

    ANG
    USAF
    retirement
    cynthia wahl

