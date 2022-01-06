TEC Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Roxanne T. Toy takes command of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on June 1, 2022, during a ceremony on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Colonel Toy is TEC’s 18th commander since its establishment in July 1968. The primary learning center of the Air National Guard, TEC provides enlisted professional military education and professional continuing education for the total U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

