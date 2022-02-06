Colonel Toy takes command of Air National Guard’s TEC

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Col. Roxanne T. Toy takes command of the I.G. Brown Training and...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Col. Roxanne T. Toy takes command of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on June 1, 2022, during a ceremony on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Colonel Toy is TEC’s 18th commander since its establishment in July 1968. The primary learning center of the Air National Guard, TEC provides enlisted professional military education and professional continuing education for the total U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Col. Roxanne T. Toy took command of the Air National Guard’s I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee on June 1 before an audience of Airmen and friends, and others watching through a live broadcast.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael T. Gerock, commander of the ANG’s readiness center, presided over the change-of-command ceremony and passed the unit’s guidon from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. John Capra, to Colonel Toy.



“We always say we are looking for the right person at the right time, and that is exceedingly true in this case,” General Gerock said. “I want to be the first to officially welcome you to TEC, and I want to be the first to install you as the new commander. And more importantly, I want to watch you mentor and improve and impact future generations of total Airmen as we move forward. ”



“I am just so proud and honored to be here,” Colonel Toy said on becoming TEC’s 18th commander since its establishment in July 1968. “I promise you that I will be on my game every single day.”



Colonel Toy earned a direct U.S. Army commission in 1998 upon serving with the Adjutant’s General Corps after more than seven years as an enlisted Soldier. She transferred to the Air National Guard in 2001. She deployed to assignments in South Korea, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Ukraine.



The Colonel last served as Commander of the Headquarters Air National Guard Readiness Center Detachment 41 and the Air National Guard Advisor to Air Reserve Personnel Center, Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado.



Upon addressing TEC’s Airmen, Colonel Toy said, “When I think about what you do and how you come together in such a unique mission … I can’t wait to sit down with each and every one of you to learn how I can serve you … and help you continue to succeed and shine bright.”



TEC’s roughly 80-plus Airmen assigned from the total U.S. Air Force conduct enlisted professional military education and professional continuing education. The campus accommodates thousands of service members annually from the Department of Defense and partner nation armed forces. The center’s Warrior Network broadcasts training, education, and command information nationwide.