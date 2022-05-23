Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220523-N-XR893-1035 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2022) Vice Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. James Hagerty, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) commanding officer, on Bainbridge's flight deck May 23, 2022. Bainbridge is currently supporting exercise Mare Aperto 22-1/Italian MINEX 22 is a joint and combined high end exercise sponsored by the Italian navy aimed at strengthening and enhancing the combat readiness of participating forces in maritime and amphibious operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

Date Taken: 05.23.2022
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA