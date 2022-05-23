Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220523-N-XR893-1062 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2022) Vice Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet, presents a coin to Cmdr. James Hagerty, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) commanding officer, on Bainbridge's flight deck May 23, 2022. Bainbridge is currently supporting exercise Mare Aperto 22-1/Italian MINEX 22 is a joint and combined high end exercise sponsored by the Italian navy aimed at strengthening and enhancing the combat readiness of participating forces in maritime and amphibious operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 08:21
    Photo ID: 7249828
    VIRIN: 220523-N-XR893-1062
    Resolution: 2973x4460
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

