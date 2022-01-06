CbR 17 Day 1

A UH-60 Blackhawk prepares to land for an air assault mission during Exercise Combined Resolve 17 (CbR 17) at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, June 1, 2022. CbR 17 is a United States Army Europe-Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed exercise that takes place at JMRC from 20 May to 19 June 2022. The event is designed to evaluate and assess 1/3ID’s ability to conduct operations in a complex, multi-domain simulated battle space. The focus of the rotation is to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Uriel Ramirez)

