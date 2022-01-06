Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Uriel Ramirez 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A UH-60 Blackhawk prepares to land for an air assault mission during Exercise Combined Resolve 17 (CbR 17) at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, June 1, 2022. CbR 17 is a United States Army Europe-Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed exercise that takes place at JMRC from 20 May to 19 June 2022. The event is designed to evaluate and assess 1/3ID’s ability to conduct operations in a complex, multi-domain simulated battle space. The focus of the rotation is to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Uriel Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    This work, CbR 17 Day 1 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Uriel Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

