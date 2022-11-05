RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel McShan, 86th Security Forces Squadron combat arms and training instructor, supervises CATM training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 11, 2022. CATM instructors step in to provide guidance when Airmen qualify on weapons for mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 06:12 Photo ID: 7249592 VIRIN: 220511-F-MB310-0004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.88 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Teacher [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.