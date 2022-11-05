Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Teacher

    Tactical Teacher

    GERMANY

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel McShan, 86th Security Forces Squadron combat arms and training instructor, supervises CATM training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 11, 2022. CATM instructors step in to provide guidance when Airmen qualify on weapons for mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 06:12
    VIRIN: 220511-F-MB310-0004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Teacher [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATM
    Ramstein Air Base
    Combat Arms
    86 SFS

