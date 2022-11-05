Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Teacher [Image 3 of 5]

    Tactical Teacher

    GERMANY

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group discharges an M9 pistol during CATM training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 11, 2022. The M9 pistol has been in service since 1985. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

    Tactical Teacher

