Tactical Teacher

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group discharges an M9 pistol during CATM training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 11, 2022. The M9 pistol has been in service since 1985. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 Location: DE