U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Nakonieczny, outbound commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands with his family during a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 2, 2022. Nakonieczny relinquishes authority as commanding officer of the 31st MEU to Col. Matthew Danner. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

