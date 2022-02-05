Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    Change of Command

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Nakonieczny (left), and Col. Matthew Danner (right), commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 2, 2022. Nakonieczny relinquishes authority as commanding officer of the 31st MEU to Danner. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command

