Staff Sgt. Austin L. Cardines, Senior Airman Alexander Cole Baham and Senior Airman John Aquino III of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron pick up trash in support of the Top 3 Highway Clean-up of Mile marker 353 to 354. The 168th Wing Top 3 Organization adopted a section on the Richardson Highway miles down from the base and close to the community the wing lives and plays in with their families. (Courtesy Photo)
This work, 168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program
Top 3
Adopt a highway
168th Wing
Spring Clean up
