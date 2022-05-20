Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program [Image 1 of 2]

    168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Ruperto Perez III, Master Sgt. Albert Atoigue, Master Sgt. Shane Jenkins, Master Sgt. RJ Cardines and Senior Airman Kyle Wilson (in the background) of the 168th Wing take a photo op during the Top 3 Highway Clean-up of Mile marker 353 to 354 between North Pole and Fairbanks, Alaska. The Airmen fix the sign while cleaning up the roadside. The 168th Wing Top 3 Organization adopted a section on the Richardson Highway miles down from the base and close to the community the wing lives and plays in with their families. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 21:22
    Photo ID: 7249249
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-UF872-002
    Resolution: 640x481
    Size: 79.52 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program
    168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Clean up
    Top 3
    Adopt a highway
    168th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT