168th Wing Top 3 takes out the trash in Alaska Adopt-A-Highway Program

Senior Master Sgt. Ruperto Perez III, Master Sgt. Albert Atoigue, Master Sgt. Shane Jenkins, Master Sgt. RJ Cardines and Senior Airman Kyle Wilson (in the background) of the 168th Wing take a photo op during the Top 3 Highway Clean-up of Mile marker 353 to 354 between North Pole and Fairbanks, Alaska. The Airmen fix the sign while cleaning up the roadside. The 168th Wing Top 3 Organization adopted a section on the Richardson Highway miles down from the base and close to the community the wing lives and plays in with their families. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US