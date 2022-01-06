Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes changes command June 1 [Image 2 of 2]

    GREAT LAKES, IL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Trevor Seela 

    Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

    Capt. Jeremy Hawker, incoming commander, gives remarks at his change of command June 1, where he took charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, the command located at Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, Ill. Hawker, Navy Nurse Corps, took command from Capt. Thomas Nelson, a trauma surgeon. To his left is Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, who was the guest speaker. To her right is Rear Admiral Darin Via, Commander, Navy Medical Forces Atlantic, who presided.

