Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes changes command June 1

Outgoing Commander Capt. Thomas Nelson gives remarks at his change of command June 1 at Ross Theater, Naval Station Great Lakes. Nelson, a trauma surgeon, relinquished command of NMRTC Great Lakes, the command located at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, to Nurse Corps Capt. Jeremy Hawker, to the right. Next to Capt. Hawker is NMRTC Great Lakes CMC Veronica Brittenum, and to her left is Chaplain Lt. Kevin Gilchrist.

