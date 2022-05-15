510th EFS lands at dawn

U.S. Airmen with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon used to support the Enhanced Air Policing operations over NATO at 86th Air Base, Romania, May 15, 2022. The 510th EFS is deployed from the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

