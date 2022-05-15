Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th EFS lands at dawn [Image 2 of 2]

    510th EFS lands at dawn

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon used to support NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing operations at 86th Air Base, Romania, May 15, 2022. The multinational NATO Alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    This work, 510th EFS lands at dawn [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

