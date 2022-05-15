A U.S. Airman with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon used to support NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing operations at 86th Air Base, Romania, May 15, 2022. The multinational NATO Alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 12:11
|Photo ID:
|7248088
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-XD880-0260
|Resolution:
|7360x4753
|Size:
|25.22 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 510th EFS lands at dawn [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS
