Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers attend Junior Officer Selection Event [Image 3 of 3]

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers attend Junior Officer Selection Event

    NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School (OCS) dates back 65 years. Established at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, on June 1, 1957, the first class graduated on Governor’s Day, July 22, 1958. The 8 month program provides Officer Candidates an opportunity to develop their skills as leaders. While at a Junior Officer Selection event on April 9, 2022 in North Riverside, IL, ILARNG Soldiers were given an opportunity to ask questions about the program. (U.S. Army photo by Illinois National Guard Sgt. Trenton Fouche)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 09:35
    Photo ID: 7247620
    VIRIN: 220409-A-XJ169-432
    Resolution: 1680x1120
    Size: 151.7 KB
    Location: NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers attend Junior Officer Selection Event [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard Officer Candidate School Celebrates 65th Anniversary
    Illinois National Guard Officer Candidate School Celebrates 65th Anniversary
    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers attend Junior Officer Selection Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT