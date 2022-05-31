The Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School (OCS) dates back 65 years. Established at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, on June 1, 1957, the first class graduated on Governor’s Day, July 22, 1958. The 8 month program provides Officer Candidates an opportunity to develop their skills as leaders. While at a Junior Officer Selection event on April 9, 2022 in North Riverside, IL, Capt. Andrew Ducker answered questions about the program. (courtesy photo)
Illinois National Guard Officer Candidate School Celebrates 65th Anniversary
