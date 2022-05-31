Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses [Image 6 of 6]

    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, The Adjutant General of Minnesota, talks to the press in St. Paul, Minn., May 31, 2022. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz introduced a service bonus for post-9/11 era veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7247618
    VIRIN: 220531-Z-LY731-1056
    Resolution: 4563x2531
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses
    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses
    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses
    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses
    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses
    Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Gov. Tim Walz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT