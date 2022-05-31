U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, The Adjutant General of Minnesota, talks to the press in St. Paul, Minn., May 31, 2022. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz introduced a service bonus for post-9/11 era veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7247618
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-LY731-1056
|Resolution:
|4563x2531
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gov. Walz Introduces the Service Bonuses [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT