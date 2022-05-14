Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - 148th Field Artillery Regiment

An Idaho Army National Guard M109A6 Paladin from the 148th Field Artillery Regiment moves from the MATES compound to the Orchard Combat Training Center.



The 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment provides field artillery support to the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. Headquartered in Pocatello units are located in the Eastern Idaho communities of Blackfoot, Burley, Preston, Pocatello, Rexburg and St. Anthony.

