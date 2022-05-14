Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - 148th Field Artillery Regiment [Image 20 of 20]

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - 148th Field Artillery Regiment

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer crews from the 148th Field Artillery Regiment pause to check their onboard computer calculations before leaving the MATES compound.

    The 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment provides field artillery support to the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. Headquartered in Pocatello units are located in the Eastern Idaho communities of Blackfoot, Burley, Preston, Pocatello, Rexburg and St. Anthony.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 09:23
    Photo ID: 7247612
    VIRIN: 220601-Z-XK920-0100
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - 148th Field Artillery Regiment [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Artillery
    M109A6 Paladin
    U.S.Army
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    148th FAR
    Idaho Army Natonal Guard

