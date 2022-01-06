DODEA High School Students Awarded Naples Area CPO Scholarship

220601-N-IE405-1032 NAPLES, Italy (June 1, 2022) Chief Mass Communication Specialist Blake Midnight, left, assigned to American Forces Network detachment Naples, and chief petty officers assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples congratulate students from Naples Middle High School after receiving the Naples Area Chief Petty Officer Scholarship checks at NSA Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, June 1, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

