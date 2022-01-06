DODEA High School Students Awarded Naples Area CPO Scholarship

220601-N-IE405-1028 NAPLES, Italy (June 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers, assigned to various tenant commands at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, pose for a photo with Naples Middle High School staff and high school seniors who received the Naples Area Chief Petty Officer Scholarship checks at NSA Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, June 1, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

