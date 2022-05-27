Incirlik Air Base welcomes incoming commander of Polish Military Contingent

Polish Navy Cmdr. Sebastian Rak, outgoing commander of the Polish Military Contingent, salutes Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 27, 2022. During the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Tomasz Kozlowski assumed the command responsibilities from Rak. The Polish Military Contingent’s mission at Incirlik AB consists of on-call duty and monitoring the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea in collaboration with NATO Permanent Maritime Groups and NATO Naval Command. The 39th Air Base Wing collaborates with allies from across the European theater to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

