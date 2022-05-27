Incirlik Air Base welcomes incoming commander of Polish Military Contingent

International military members from various units across the installation participate in the Polish Military Contingent’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 27, 2022. During the ceremony, Polish Navy Lt. Cmdr. Tomasz Kozlowski assumed the command responsibilities from Cmdr. Sebastian Rak. The Polish Military Contingent’s mission at Incirlik AB consists of on-call duty and monitoring the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea in collaboration with NATO Permanent Maritime Groups and NATO Naval Command. The 39th Air Base Wing collaborates with allies from across the European theater to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

