    Incirlik Air Base welcomes incoming commander of Polish Military Contingent [Image 11 of 11]

    Incirlik Air Base welcomes incoming commander of Polish Military Contingent

    TURKEY

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    International military members from various units across the installation participate in the Polish Military Contingent’s change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 27, 2022. During the ceremony, Polish Navy Lt. Cmdr. Tomasz Kozlowski assumed the command responsibilities from Cmdr. Sebastian Rak. The Polish Military Contingent’s mission at Incirlik AB consists of on-call duty and monitoring the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea in collaboration with NATO Permanent Maritime Groups and NATO Naval Command. The 39th Air Base Wing collaborates with allies from across the European theater to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    This work, Incirlik Air Base welcomes incoming commander of Polish Military Contingent [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Polish Military Contingent
    NATO Naval Command

