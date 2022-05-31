ST. LOUIS (May 31, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Cory Flament, the enlisted programs officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, answers questions from a local news affiliate about “Top Gun: Maverick.” Prior to getting commissioned, Flament was an enlisted aviation structural mechanic and his passion for aviation has existed ever since. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 02:12 Photo ID: 7247292 VIRIN: 220531-N-JH293-1028 Resolution: 5166x3437 Size: 1.3 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Top Gun Maverick Interview with NTAG Mid America Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.