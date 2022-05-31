Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Gun Maverick Interview with NTAG Mid America Leadership [Image 2 of 2]

    Top Gun Maverick Interview with NTAG Mid America Leadership

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    ST. LOUIS (May 31, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Cory Flament, the enlisted programs officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, answers questions from a local news affiliate about “Top Gun: Maverick.” Prior to getting commissioned, Flament was an enlisted aviation structural mechanic and his passion for aviation has existed ever since. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

