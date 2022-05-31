Top Gun Maverick Interview with NTAG Mid America Leadership

ST. LOUIS (May 31, 2022) Command Master Chief Deen Lady, the command master chief of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, answers questions from a local news affiliate about “Top Gun: Maverick.” Lady was inspired by the first “Top Gun” film to join the Navy and was present during the filming of the second movie. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

