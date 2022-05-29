Mobile Bay transits the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2022) Lt. j.g. Viviana Lozano, from San Diego, navigates the Philippine Sea as the officer of the deck (OOD) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

