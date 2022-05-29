Mobile Bay's Quartermasters

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Charles Dunn, left, from St. Petersburg, Fla., and Quartermaster 3rd Class James Wynn, from Fort Worth, Texas, prepare flags and pennants aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

