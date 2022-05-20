Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 graduating seniors Tatina Samson, top left, Maddy Nienow, top right, and Shannon Robert, center, receive their diplomas from USAG-KA Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega during the KHS graduation, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Celebrates Graduation

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

