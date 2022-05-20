Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 graduating seniors Tatina Samson, top left, Maddy Nienow, top right, and Shannon Robert, center, receive their diplomas from USAG-KA Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega during the KHS graduation, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7246959
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-RI322-1395
|Resolution:
|1400x1907
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Celebrates Graduation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT