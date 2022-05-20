Kwajalein High School graduating senior Litokne Kabua, left, hugs Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister of Education, Sports and Training Kitlang Kabua, a KHS alumna, during the KHS graduation ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, on May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2022 17:22 Photo ID: 7246951 VIRIN: 220520-A-RI322-1169 Resolution: 1880x1400 Size: 1.65 MB Location: MH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.