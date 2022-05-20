Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony

Kwajalein High School graduating senior Litokne Kabua, left, hugs Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister of Education, Sports and Training Kitlang Kabua, a KHS alumna, during the KHS graduation ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, on May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
The Kwajalein High School Class of 2022 Celebrates Graduation
