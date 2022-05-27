USS Billings Conducts Flight Quarters

220527-N-N3764-1004

Caribbean Sea - (May 27, 2022) — Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Courtney Austin, from Birmingham, Ala., signals landing directions to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, during flight quarters aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 27, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2022 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA