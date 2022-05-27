220527-N-N3764-1002

Caribbean Sea - (May 27, 2022) — Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Arabel Porraz, from Kansas City, Kan., stands by to chock and chain an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, during flight quarters aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 27, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2022 17:18 Photo ID: 7246953 VIRIN: 220527-N-N3764-1002 Resolution: 1600x1070 Size: 1.25 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.