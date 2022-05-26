Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a photo with their Best Fuels Management Flight in U.S. Air Forces Europe award at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 26, 2022. Petroleum, oils and lubricant Airmen are responsible for all the fuel servicing on the flightline, including ground products, for the Ramstein area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7245449
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-FN350-0030
|Resolution:
|5415x3610
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 LRS fuels Air Force [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
