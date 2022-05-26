Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a photo with their Best Fuels Management Flight in U.S. Air Forces Europe award at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 26, 2022. Petroleum, oils and lubricant Airmen are responsible for all the fuel servicing on the flightline, including ground products, for the Ramstein area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    This work, 86 LRS fuels Air Force [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuels
    POL
    fuels management
    86 LRS
    86th Logisitics Readiness Squadron

