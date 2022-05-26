86 LRS fuels Air Force

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Vitantonio (right), U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa/A4 logistics readiness division chief, presents Chief Master Sgt. David Janes, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels manager, with the Best Fuels Management Flight in USAFE award at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 26, 2022. The FMF earned the award for exceeding expectations through the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Allies Refuge and the Ukraine crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

