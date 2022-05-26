Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 LRS fuels Air Force [Image 1 of 2]

    86 LRS fuels Air Force

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Vitantonio (right), U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa/A4 logistics readiness division chief, presents Chief Master Sgt. David Janes, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels manager, with the Best Fuels Management Flight in USAFE award at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 26, 2022. The FMF earned the award for exceeding expectations through the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Allies Refuge and the Ukraine crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 03:47
    Photo ID: 7245448
    VIRIN: 220526-F-FN350-0010
    Resolution: 4418x2945
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 LRS fuels Air Force [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 LRS fuels Air Force
    86 LRS fuels Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86 LRS fuels Air Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuels
    POL
    fuels management
    86 LRS
    86th Logisitics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT