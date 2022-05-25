Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Service members, Korean nationals and special guests gather for the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, May 25. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 02:56
    Photo ID: 7245421
    VIRIN: 220530-D-EH971-976
    Resolution: 739x468
    Size: 113.8 KB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base
    Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base
    Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Communications Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT