Service members, Korean nationals and special guests gather for the 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony at Osan Air Base, May 25. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7245421
|VIRIN:
|220530-D-EH971-976
|Resolution:
|739x468
|Size:
|113.8 KB
|Location:
|41, KR
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT