Far East District breaks ground on new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base

Courtesy Photo | Distinguished guests shovel up the first mound of dirt at the construction site of the new 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters Facility at Osan Air Base, May 25. (Courtesy Photo)

Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) has begun construction on the new 51st Communications Squadron Headquarters facility with a groundbreaking ceremony, here, May 25.



This new headquarters facility will serve as the 51st Communications Squadron (CS) command suite, and it will house the seven flight sections of the 51st CS.



“This building provides the capability for redundant command and control nodes, improving our ability to exercise, train, and defeat any adversary,” said Col. Elizabeth Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander. “It really is a reflection of the amazing alliance that the U.S. and the Republic of Korea forged for protecting and defending 51 million citizens of this great country.”



This project will replace the existing communications squadron headquarters building, with updated technology and increase mission effectiveness.



Lt. Col. Michael Williams, 51st Communications Squadron commander, was also in attendance. He talked about the importance of communications and what this project means to his team.



“Communication is integral to modern warfare and continues to be the force multiplier for commanders of all levels,” said Williams. “This new facility will modernize our capabilities and allow ‘Team Osan’ to maintain information dominance. It will guarantee our commitment to communications that should be in place.”



After completion of this project, the building will provide a modern, efficient, consolidated communications squadron and a facility that enhances management and mission effectiveness, as well as support contingency operations at this joint-service warfighting installation.