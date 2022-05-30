Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery

U.S. Military Members from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, U.S.Army Garrison Italy, Aviano Air Base, Camp Darby Military Community and Military Vaterans honored their comrades who lost their life for our freedom, at Florence Memorial Cemetery, Italy, May 30, 2022. Consul General of the United States in Florence, Ragini Gupta read the Presidential Proclamation to open the commemoration ceremony. Guests of honor were the United States Ambassador for the Holy See Joseph Donnelly, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commander, and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General, Major Gen. Andrew Rohling, and the Italian Deputy Minister of Defense, Honorable Stefania Pucciarelli. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

