Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery [Image 3 of 7]

    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery

    FLORENCE, ITALY, ITALY

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Military Members from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, U.S.Army Garrison Italy, Aviano Air Base, Camp Darby Military Community and Military Vaterans honored their comrades who lost their life for our freedom, at Florence Memorial Cemetery, Italy, May 30, 2022. Consul General of the United States in Florence, Ragini Gupta read the Presidential Proclamation to open the commemoration ceremony. Guests of honor were the United States Ambassador for the Holy See Joseph Donnelly, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commander, and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General, Major Gen. Andrew Rohling, and the Italian Deputy Minister of Defense, Honorable Stefania Pucciarelli. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7244747
    VIRIN: 220530-A-II094-050
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.01 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery [Image 7 of 7], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    Garrison Italy
    USAGItaly
    SETAF-AF
    Aviano Air Force
    U.S. Consul General In Florence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT