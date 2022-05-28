LA Fleet Week Explosive Ordnance and Diver Outreach

220528-N-N2422-0001

LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2022) A Navy explosive ordnance disposal officer, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3, discusses Navy EOD robots with visitors to Los Angeles Fleet Week 2022, May 28, 2022. Navy EOD clears explosive hazards at land and sea to support the fleet and joint force in conducting a wide range of operations. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams, and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.29.2022 Photo ID: 7244256 Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US by CPO Joseph Vincent