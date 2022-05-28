Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week Explosive Ordnance and Diver Outreach

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    220528-N-N2422-0003
    LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2022) A Navy diver from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 enterprise communicates from a dive tank with members of the Los Angeles Police Department Dive Unit during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2022, May 28, 2022. Navy divers perform underwater salvage, repair and maintenance operations in support of the fleet and joint force. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    This work, LA Fleet Week Explosive Ordnance and Diver Outreach [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

