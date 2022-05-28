220528-N-N2422-0003

LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2022) A Navy diver from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 enterprise communicates from a dive tank with members of the Los Angeles Police Department Dive Unit during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2022, May 28, 2022. Navy divers perform underwater salvage, repair and maintenance operations in support of the fleet and joint force. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.29.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7244255 VIRIN: 220528-N-N2422-0003 Resolution: 2106x2107 Size: 1.6 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LA Fleet Week Explosive Ordnance and Diver Outreach [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.