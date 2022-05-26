Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Local News

    Makin Island Local News

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220526-N-EI127-1122
    SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) - Angelica Campos, KGTV-ABC 10News, right, discusses the 21 gun salute with Lt. j.g. Rachel Goldstein, amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island's (LHD 8) Weapons Division Officer, May 26. The 21 gun salute is performed to pay honor at military funerals, to recognize presidents and former presidents, heads of state, and in commemoration of national holidays like Memorial Day. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

    Memorial Day
    Navy
    Sailor
    MKI

