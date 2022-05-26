220526-N-EI127-1122

SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) - Angelica Campos, KGTV-ABC 10News, right, discusses the 21 gun salute with Lt. j.g. Rachel Goldstein, amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island's (LHD 8) Weapons Division Officer, May 26. The 21 gun salute is performed to pay honor at military funerals, to recognize presidents and former presidents, heads of state, and in commemoration of national holidays like Memorial Day. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 20:32 Photo ID: 7241596 VIRIN: 220526-N-EI127-1122 Resolution: 5269x4480 Size: 417.02 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Local News [Image 2 of 2], by Member: 1726505, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.