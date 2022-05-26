SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) - Lt. j.g Rachel Goldstein, amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island's (LHD 8) Weapons Division Officer, left, discusses the 21 gun salute with Angelica Campos, KGTV-ABC 10News, May 26. The 21 gun salute is performed to pay honor at military funerals, to recognize presidents and former presidents, heads of state, and in commemoration of national holidays like Memorial Day. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 20:32
|Photo ID:
|7241595
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-EI127-1067
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|801.58 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Local News [Image 2 of 2], by Member: 1726505, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT