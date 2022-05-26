Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MORRIS COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tojyea Matally 

    1st Marine Corps District

    A UH-1Y Venom and AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter fly overhead during Fleet Week New York 2022 at Lincoln Park, New Jersey, May 26, 2022. Fleet Week New York has been held nearly every year since 1984 to celebrate the nation’s maritime services and highlight their innovative capabilities, while providing an opportunity for the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tristate area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tojyea G. Matally)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 20:48
    Photo ID: 7241538
    VIRIN: 220526-M-CA957-1415
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 11.46 MB
    Location: MORRIS COUNTY, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Show Out for Fleet Week NY 2022 at Lincoln Park [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Tojyea Matally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    performance
    Memorial Day
    Semper Fi
    Fleet Week NYC
    New Jersey Marines
    New York Marines

