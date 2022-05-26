Marines Show Out for Fleet Week NY 2022 at Lincoln Park

A student from Philip G. Vroom Community School tries on an EOD Advanced Bomb Suit during Fleet Week New York 2022 at Lincoln Park, New Jersey, May 26th, 2022. Fleet Week New York has been held nearly every year since 1984 to celebrate the nation’s maritime services and highlight their innovative capabilities, while providing an opportunity for the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tristate area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tojyea G. Matally)

