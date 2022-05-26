BJACH invests in infrastructure, improves facilities, patient satisfaction

Brig. Gen. David Doyle (right), senior mission commander, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana joined the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Command Team and radiology department for a ribbon cutting highlighting the new state of the art MRI scanner on May 19. Pictured with Doyle from left, Command Sgt. Maj. Shavonda Devereaux, BJACH senior enlisted advisor, Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, hospital commander and Capt. Kristen Ashby, officer in charge, BJACH radiology department.

