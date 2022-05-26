Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH invests in infrastructure, improves facilities, patient satisfaction [Image 2 of 2]

    BJACH invests in infrastructure, improves facilities, patient satisfaction

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Brig. Gen. David Doyle (right), senior mission commander, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana joined the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Command Team and radiology department for a ribbon cutting highlighting the new state of the art MRI scanner on May 19. Pictured with Doyle from left, Command Sgt. Maj. Shavonda Devereaux, BJACH senior enlisted advisor, Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, hospital commander and Capt. Kristen Ashby, officer in charge, BJACH radiology department.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:05
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Medical

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    hospital
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    BJACH

