Newly renovated rooms in the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital mixed medical surgical ward provide state-of-the art technology in a comfortable setting for Soldiers and their Families who require inpatient care at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7241408
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-GR633-1001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|674.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH invests in infrastructure, improves facilities, patient satisfaction [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BJACH invests in infrastructure, improves facilities, patient satisfaction
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT