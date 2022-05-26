BJACH invests in infrastructure, improves facilities, patient satisfaction

Newly renovated rooms in the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital mixed medical surgical ward provide state-of-the art technology in a comfortable setting for Soldiers and their Families who require inpatient care at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

