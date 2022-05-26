Rollin', rollin', rollin'

220526-N-AS200-0011 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 26, 2022) Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) are shipped from Naval Base Ventura County's (NBVC) Port Hueneme and ready to deploy for support missions of the naval expeditionary force-in-readiness worldwide. The JLTV is a joint Army/Marine Corps program which comes in different variants with multiple mission package configurations, all providing protected, sustained, networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across the full range of military operations. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Javier Garza/Released)

